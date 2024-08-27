U.S. and Chilean Soldiers culminate Southern Fenix 2024 exercise with HIMARS live fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pvt. Payton Smith, a combat medic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery, approaches a tactical operations center after the culminating live fire event of Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) near Pozo Almonte, Chile, Sept. 3, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. This is the first U.S. Army-led exercise where the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System platform is deployed to the Southern Command area of operation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)