U.S. and Chilean Soldiers culminate Southern Fenix 2024 exercise with HIMARS live fire

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Stein H. Lambert, a field artillery senior sergeant assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, drives a HMMWV towards a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) firing point during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) near Pozo Almonte, Chile, Sept. 3, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. This is the first U.S. Army-led exercise where the HIMARS platform is deployed to the Southern Command area of operation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)