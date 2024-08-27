Honoring those who were lost on 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, Herr Klaus Rodens, Spangdahlem Host Nation Council vice president and 52nd FW honorary commander, and Frau Marita Illigen, the mayor of Landscheid, bow their heads during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 6, 2024. The ceremony was held to honor and pay tribute to the 2,977 civilians, 343 firefighters, 60 law enforcement officers and eight medical personnel who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)