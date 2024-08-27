Honoring those who were lost on 9/11

U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. military veterans and partner nation military veterans attend a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 6, 2024. The ceremony consisted of speeches from the 52nd Fighter Wing and host nation leaders, prayers from first responders, a wreath laying and the ceremonial ringing of a bell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)
