    Honoring those who were lost on 9/11 [Image 2 of 6]

    Honoring those who were lost on 9/11

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. military veterans and partner nation military veterans attend a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 6, 2024. The ceremony consisted of speeches from the 52nd Fighter Wing and host nation leaders, prayers from first responders, a wreath laying and the ceremonial ringing of a bell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

