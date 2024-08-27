Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring those who were lost on 9/11

    Honoring those who were lost on 9/11

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Brady Becker, 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, tolls a bell three times during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 6, 2024. The first toll of the bell signifies honor and respect for those who served, the second for their devotion and the third for those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

