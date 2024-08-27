Honoring those who were lost on 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Brady Becker, 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, tolls a bell three times during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 6, 2024. The first toll of the bell signifies honor and respect for those who served, the second for their devotion and the third for those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)