Honoring those who were lost on 9/11

A formation of U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing stand at parade rest during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 6, 2024. Members from the fire department, emergency medical services and security forces stood in formation to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)