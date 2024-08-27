U.S. Air Force Spangdahlem Air Base honor guardsmen present the colors during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 6, 2024. The base honor guardsmen performed their ceremonial duties to honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 tragedy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 12:55
|Photo ID:
|8627222
|VIRIN:
|240906-F-RR422-1043
|Resolution:
|7968x5312
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring those who were lost on 9/11 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.