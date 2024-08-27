Honoring those who were lost on 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Spangdahlem Air Base honor guardsmen present the colors during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 6, 2024. The base honor guardsmen performed their ceremonial duties to honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 tragedy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)