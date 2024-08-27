An artist’s rendering of the future VA health care center in EL Paso, Texas. The future facility will serve more than 54,000 veterans and their families in the area and will be located adjacent to the William Beaumont Army Medical Center on Fort Bliss.
Breaking Ground in the Sands of Texas
