Breaking Ground in the Sands of Texas

Manuel Talamantes, second from right and senior resident engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers El Paso VA Construction Office, describes the future layout of the Veterans Affairs health care center. The future facility will serve more than 54,000 veterans and their families in the area and will be located adjacent to the William Beaumont Army Medical Center on Fort Bliss. Pictured with Talamantes from left to right are James O’Neill, a project engineer (Intern), Jesse Hall, a construction control representative with the USACE El Paso VA Construction Office, and Rick Bumgardner, chief of public affairs for the USACE Fort Worth District.