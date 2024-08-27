Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking Ground in the Sands of Texas [Image 4 of 6]

    Breaking Ground in the Sands of Texas

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Patrick Adelmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division Commander, Col. George Walter, second from left, participated in a groundbreaking for the new El Paso VA Health Care System health care center on Fort Bliss. The future facility will serve more than 54,000 veterans and their families in the area and will be located adjacent to the William Beaumont Army Medical Center on Fort Bliss. It is scheduled to open its doors in 2028.
    Pictured from left to right: Cara Lanigan (Group Chief Executive Officer, Clark Construction), Col. Walter, The Honorable Tony Gonzales (U.S. Representative, TX-23), Hillary Peabody (Acting Assistant Undersecretary, Health for Integrated Veteran Care), Dr. Wendell Jones (Network Director VISN 17, Veteran Health Administration), The Honorable Veronica Escobar (U.S. Representative, TX-16), Dr. Michael Brennan (Executive Director, Office of Construction and Facilities Management), and Froy Garza (Executive Director, El Paso VA Health Care System).

