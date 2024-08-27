Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking Ground in the Sands of Texas

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Patrick Adelmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Team members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers El Paso VA Construction Office on the 36-acre site of the future Veterans Affairs health care center. The future facility will serve more than 54,000 veterans and their families in the area and will be located adjacent to the William Beaumont Army Medical Center on Fort Bliss. Pictured from left to right are Jesse Hall, construction control representative, James O’Neill, a project engineer (Intern), and Manuel Talamantes, senior the resident engineer.

    by Patrick Adelmann

