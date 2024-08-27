Emergency Action Plan Training Exercise – Bomb Threat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Iwema, assigned to the 720th EOD Detachment locates and identifies the suspected secondary device utilizing the EOD robot during the bomb threat emergency action plan exercise on Aug. 28, 2024 at Sembach, Germany. The 720th EOD Detachment is responsible for detecting, identifying, and rendering safe explosive ordnance and improvised explosive devices in the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz area of operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)