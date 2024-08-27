Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Action Plan Training Exercise – Bomb Threat [Image 4 of 6]

    Emergency Action Plan Training Exercise – Bomb Threat

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Iwema, assigned to the 720th EOD Detachment locates and identifies the suspected secondary device utilizing the EOD robot during the bomb threat emergency action plan exercise on Aug. 28, 2024 at Sembach, Germany. The 720th EOD Detachment is responsible for detecting, identifying, and rendering safe explosive ordnance and improvised explosive devices in the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz area of operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    This work, Emergency Action Plan Training Exercise – Bomb Threat [Image 6 of 6], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

