U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christian Cadena, assigned to the USACA-E, instructs Soldiers on emergency prisoner relocation procedures in the event a bomb renders the facility uninhabitable on Aug. 28, 2024 at Sembach, Germany. USACA-E provides care, custody, and control for military prisoners across the USAREUR-AF area of operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 07:35
|Photo ID:
|8624784
|VIRIN:
|240828-A-PB921-2005
|Resolution:
|7521x4699
|Size:
|24.03 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emergency Action Plan Training Exercise – Bomb Threat [Image 6 of 6], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.