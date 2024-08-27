Emergency Action Plan Training Exercise – Bomb Threat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pvt. Riley Collins and Pvt. Christopher Garza, assigned to the USACA-E, demonstrate the proper procedures for applying the body cuff restraint system to Sgt. Ruben Candelaria, during the emergency prisoner relocation training on Aug. 28, 2024 at Sembach, Germany. USACA-E provides care, custody, and control for military prisoners across the USAREUR-AF area of operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)