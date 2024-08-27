Emergency Action Plan Training Exercise – Bomb Threat

U.S. Army Pvt. Riley Collins and Pvt. Christopher Garza, assigned to the USACA-E, demonstrate the proper procedures for applying the body cuff restraint system to Sgt. Ruben Candelaria, during the emergency prisoner relocation training on Aug. 28, 2024 at Sembach, Germany. USACA-E provides care, custody, and control for military prisoners across the USAREUR-AF area of operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 07:35
|Photo ID:
|8624795
|VIRIN:
|240828-A-PB921-2026
|Resolution:
|6320x5236
|Size:
|19.44 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
