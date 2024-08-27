Emergency Action Plan Training Exercise – Bomb Threat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Military Police patrol car cordons off the area of the suspected explosive device during the bomb threat emergency action plan exercise on Aug. 28, 2024 at Sembach, Germany. The Department of Emergency Services provide law enforcement support for the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz area of operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)