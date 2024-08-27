Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Action Plan Training Exercise – Bomb Threat [Image 3 of 6]

    Emergency Action Plan Training Exercise – Bomb Threat

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Pfc. Ethan Bell, assigned to the CMWDD-E, identifies the direction of a suspected secondary device to EOD personnel during the bomb threat emergency action plan exercise on Aug. 28, 2024 at Sembach, Germany. The CMWDD-E trains and provides Military Working Dogs to for law enforcement support across the USAREUR-AF area of operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 07:35
    Photo ID: 8624785
    VIRIN: 240828-A-PB921-2016
    Resolution: 6848x5112
    Size: 24.8 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Emergency Action Plan Training Exercise – Bomb Threat [Image 6 of 6], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Stronger Together
    USACA-E
    7th ATC-TSAE

