U.S. Army Pfc. Ethan Bell, assigned to the CMWDD-E, identifies the direction of a suspected secondary device to EOD personnel during the bomb threat emergency action plan exercise on Aug. 28, 2024 at Sembach, Germany. The CMWDD-E trains and provides Military Working Dogs to for law enforcement support across the USAREUR-AF area of operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 07:35
|Photo ID:
|8624785
|VIRIN:
|240828-A-PB921-2016
|Resolution:
|6848x5112
|Size:
|24.8 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emergency Action Plan Training Exercise – Bomb Threat [Image 6 of 6], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.