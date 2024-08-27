Emergency Action Plan Training Exercise – Bomb Threat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Ethan Bell, assigned to the CMWDD-E, identifies the direction of a suspected secondary device to EOD personnel during the bomb threat emergency action plan exercise on Aug. 28, 2024 at Sembach, Germany. The CMWDD-E trains and provides Military Working Dogs to for law enforcement support across the USAREUR-AF area of operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)