    USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) Receives Navy Unit Commendation Medal [Image 2 of 6]

    USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) Receives Navy Unit Commendation Medal

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (Sept. 4, 2024) - Rear Adm. Phillip E. Sobeck, Commander, Military Sealift Command, delivers remarks during an awards ceremony on board USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) Sept. 4, 2024. During the ceremony ceremony Supply was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation for its efforts critical role as the fast combat support ship assigned the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Carrier Strike Group to support sustained combat operations as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian in the highly volatile Red Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

