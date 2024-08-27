USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) Receives Navy Unit Commendation Medal

Norfolk, Va. (Sept. 4, 2024) - Captain Brice B. Behringer, Executive Assistant to Commander, Military Sealift Command, delivers remarks during an awards ceremony on board USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) Sept. 4, 2024. During the ceremony Supply was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation for its effort's critical role as the fast combat support ship assigned the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Carrier Strike Group to support sustained combat operations as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian in the highly volatile Red Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 15:21
|Photo ID:
|8623747
|VIRIN:
|240904-N-TF680-1148
|Resolution:
|4086x2919
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
