USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) Receives Navy Unit Commendation Medal

Norfolk, Va. (Sept. 4, 2024) - Andrew Lindsey, Master, USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), delivers opening remarks during an awards ceremony on board Supply Sept. 4, 2024. During the ceremony ceremony Supply was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation for its efforts critical role as the fast combat support ship assigned the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Carrier Strike Group to support sustained combat operations as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian in the highly volatile Red Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)