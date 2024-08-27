USNS Supply Receives Navy Unit Commendation

Photo By Ryan Carter | Norfolk, Va. (Sept. 4, 2024) - Andrew Lindsey, Master, USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), delivers...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Carter | Norfolk, Va. (Sept. 4, 2024) - Andrew Lindsey, Master, USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), delivers opening remarks during an awards ceremony on board Supply Sept. 4, 2024. During the ceremony ceremony Supply was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation for its efforts critical role as the fast combat support ship assigned the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Carrier Strike Group to support sustained combat operations as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian in the highly volatile Red Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter) see less | View Image Page

The crew aboard Military Sealift Command (MSC) fast combat support vessel USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) received the Navy Unit Commendation Award during a ceremony held on the flight deck Sept. 4, for their efforts while deployed as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Carrier Strike Group from October 2023 to May 2024.



During their deployment, Supply played a critical role supporting sustained operations as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian and carrier strike group self-defense attacks against the Houthis in the Red Sea. The crew steamed more than 50 thousand miles over 247 days in U.S.5th and 6th Fleets' areas of operation, performing 143 underway replenishments with U.S. Navy and coalition ships from Great Britain, France, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands and Canada and transferring more than 87 million gallons of fuel and 14,928 pallets of critical cargo and supplies.



“Our officers and crew of Supply are being recognized for their superior performance in the Red Sea,” said USNS Supply Ship’s Master, Capt. Pete Lenardson. “I’d like to think those eight long months should put to rest any doubts of our commitment to the Navy, the carrier strike group and MSC’s ability to carry out sustained underway replenishment in what can only be described as a difficult and hostile environment. From the bridge team, to the engine room, each crew member was challenged by this deployment like never before. Those challenges were met and surpassed.”



MSC Commander, Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck praised the crew for their sacrifice and bolstering MSC’s reputation as the premier maritime logistic provider for the Navy.



“If you think back, the last time our ships have been in this kind of environment was probably World War II,” he said. “From the bridge all the way to the keel, every one of you who are a part of Supply made a difference each and every day. I truly believe that MSC sails in the united way. And the reason why our vision, ‘United We Sail’ is so important to me is because we get to recognize you today as a team. Your individual performance magnified our ability to do what those Navy ships out there did every single day. They could not do it without you.”



In addition to providing sustained logistic capability during the eight-month span, Supply’s Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARS) also served as goodwill ambassadors during 28 friendship building visits in Greece, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and United Emirates.



“The entire Supply crew performed world-class seamanship with dynamic precision and esprit de corps. Your stellar performance is the reason why MSC’s Combat Logistic Fleet (CLF) has maintained its 75-year reputation as the supply line for sustained operations at sea, and the CIVMARS who man and equip CLF ships are a key piece to the Navy's ability to operate forward,” said MSC Atlantic Commander, Capt. James Murdock in a message to the crew.



Also receiving the Navy Unit Commendation Award for this mission were MSC ships USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3), USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196), USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) and USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3). Additionally, Sobeck also presented awards to 15 crew members for their individual achievements during the ceremony.



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 5,500 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.