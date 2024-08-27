Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Rangers leading the way by example at West Point

    Two Rangers leading the way by example at West Point

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District West Point Project rangers Ben Williams, Natural Resource Manager chief ranger and Susan Cromer, Recreation chief ranger pose for a photo in front of West Point Lake, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2024. Williams and Cromer have a combined 50 years of experience as park rangers, and both are dedicated to serving the public. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

