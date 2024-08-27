Two Rangers leading the way by example at West Point

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District West Point Project rangers Ben Williams, Natural Resource Manager chief ranger and Susan Cromer, Recreation chief ranger pose for a photo in front of West Point Lake, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2024. Williams and Cromer have a combined 50 years of experience as park rangers, and both are dedicated to serving the public. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)