U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District West Point Project rangers Ben Williams, Natural Resource Manager chief ranger and Susan Cromer, Recreation chief ranger pose for a photo in front of West Point Lake, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2024. Williams and Cromer have a combined 50 years of experience as park rangers, and both are dedicated to serving the public. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 14:02
|Photo ID:
|8623509
|VIRIN:
|240801-A-VP913-1001
|Resolution:
|5904x4872
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two Rangers leading the way by example at West Point [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two Rangers leading the way by example at West Point
