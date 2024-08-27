Two Rangers leading the way by example at West Point

Photo By Charles Walker | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District West Point Project rangers Ben Williams,...... read more read more Photo By Charles Walker | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District West Point Project rangers Ben Williams, Natural Resource Manager chief ranger and Susan Cromer, Recreation chief ranger pose for a photo in front of West Point Lake, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2024. Williams and Cromer have a combined 50 years of experience as park rangers, and both are dedicated to serving the public. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. – One of the most demanding and challenging career fields in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is that of park ranger.



Park Rangers work around the clock to keep our USACE parks open and safe for visitors and campers.



Two West Point rangers who exemplify going above and beyond are Ben Williams, the chief ranger for Natural Resource Management, and Susan Cromer, the Recreation chief ranger.



Jay Jamison, Operations Project manager at West Point, said both Williams and Cromer exemplify what you want in rangers.



“Ben and Susan have over 50 years combined experience serving the public while protecting the Nation’s water resources and public lands,” Jamison said. “They show professionalism and dedication, and they both lead by example.”



After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Williams said he desired to find a job working outdoors. When he completed his degree in forestry from Auburn University, Williams worked for the states of Georgia and Alabama for a year.



Then he said an opportunity to become a USACE park ranger in his own backyard arose, and he could not pass it up.



“I have been a Supervisory Natural Resource Specialist for 14 years,” Williams said. “I am currently leading a team of rangers that manage the lands around West Point Project. Conservation and management of our natural resources are very enjoyable and rewarding.”



Cromer has been a ranger for 29 years and has been a USACE ranger for the last 16 years.



A selection by the National Park Service in the early 1990s began her love of being a ranger.



“In 1993 and 94, I was selected by the National Park Service to serve in the Youth Conservation Corps,” Cromer said. “I was so impressed with the dedicated staff of the NPS that I decided that I wanted to become part of their team. It was a great decision, and I have never regretted my career choice.”



Cromer, who is married with four adult children and recently welcomed their first grandchild, said her advice to anyone who wants to become a ranger is to make sure that they are people-people.







“Individuals who are great communicators, extroverted, and customer-oriented make excellent park rangers,” Cromer said. “I also think it is important for young people to understand that they will work many nights, weekends, and holidays, so they have to be prepared to miss some important dates with family and friends.”



Williams said his goal is to ensure the public is proud of the conservation and management of the natural resources at the West Point Project.



“I hope to enhance the natural resources at West Point through active management programs,” Williams said. “By improving the habitat and restoring native species, West Point Project can be an example of proactive, intentional ecosystem management. Ultimately, I want the public to be proud of our conservation and management of our natural resources.”