U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District West Point Project Recreation Chief Ranger Susan Cromer speaks on what qualities a potential ranger must possess at the West Point Project in West Point, Georgia, August 1, 2024. Cromer said that a person who wants to be a ranger must be a people person and that individuals who are extroverted and great communicators make the best rangers. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 14:02
|Photo ID:
|8623496
|VIRIN:
|240801-A-VP913-1003
|Resolution:
|6432x5464
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two Rangers leading the way by example at West Point [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two Rangers leading the way by example at West Point
No keywords found.