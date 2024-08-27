Two Rangers leading the way by example at West Point

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District West Point Project Recreation Chief Ranger Susan Cromer speaks on what qualities a potential ranger must possess at the West Point Project in West Point, Georgia, August 1, 2024. Cromer said that a person who wants to be a ranger must be a people person and that individuals who are extroverted and great communicators make the best rangers. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)