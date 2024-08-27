Two Rangers leading the way by example at West Point

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District West Point Project Natural Resource Management Chief Ranger Ben Williams speaks about what it is like to be Park Ranger at the West Point Project in West Point, Georgia, August 1, 2024. Williams, who is a U.S. Air Force veteran, has been a Ranger with the Corps since 2010. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)