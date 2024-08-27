U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District West Point Project Natural Resource Management Chief Ranger Ben Williams speaks about what it is like to be Park Ranger at the West Point Project in West Point, Georgia, August 1, 2024. Williams, who is a U.S. Air Force veteran, has been a Ranger with the Corps since 2010. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 14:02
|Photo ID:
|8623502
|VIRIN:
|240801-A-VP913-1002
|Resolution:
|5744x5224
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two Rangers leading the way by example at West Point [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two Rangers leading the way by example at West Point
No keywords found.