Two Rangers leading the way by example at West Point

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District West Point Project Natural Resource Management chief ranger Ben Williams shows West Point Project volunteer Leah Hardy where a group of campers are located on the map at West Point, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2024. Williams, who has a degree in forestry from Auburn University, has been a ranger at the project for the last 14 years. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)