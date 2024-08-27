SY 24 | ROK Marines, Navy SEALs Conduct Freefall Jump with 15th MEU Recon

A Republic of Korea Marine assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, prepares to jump out of an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a military free fall jump with ROK Navy SEALs and U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th MEU, over Josa-ri, South Korea, Sept. 1, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 03:33
|Photo ID:
|8622512
|VIRIN:
|240901-M-YF186-1385
|Resolution:
|5175x3881
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|JOSA-RI, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
