SY 24 | ROK Marines, Navy SEALs Conduct Freefall Jump with 15th MEU Recon

Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, load an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) off the coast of South Korea, Sept. 1, 2024, before conducting a military free fall jump with ROK Navy SEALs and U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th MEU, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)