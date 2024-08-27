SY 24 | ROK Marines, Navy SEALs Conduct Freefall Jump with 15th MEU Recon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, jumps from an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during a military free fall jump with Republic of Korea ROK Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, and ROK Navy SEALs over Josa-ri, South Korea, Sep. 1, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms) (This image was captured in color and converted to black and white.)