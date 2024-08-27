SY 24 | ROK Marines, Navy SEALs Conduct Freefall Jump with 15th MEU Recon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, and ROK Navy SEALs rehearse parachuting procedures in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) off the coast of South Korea, Sept. 1, 2024, before conducting a military free fall jump with U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)