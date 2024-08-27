Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | ROK Marines, Navy SEALs Conduct Freefall Jump with 15th MEU Recon [Image 1 of 12]

    SY 24 | ROK Marines, Navy SEALs Conduct Freefall Jump with 15th MEU Recon

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, and ROK Navy SEALs ride in an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, before conducting a military free fall jump with U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th MEU, during exercise Ssang Yong 24, Sept. 1, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms) (This image was altered for security purposes by blurring faces.)

