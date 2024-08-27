110th EBS fire Airmen conduct fire integration training with RAAF Allies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Giles, the fire team lead, assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, chats with Royal Australian Air Force fire team members before fire familiarization training on the B-2 Spirit, at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 29, 2024. The United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and our partners and allies is ironclad. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)