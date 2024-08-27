U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Giles, the fire team lead, assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, chats with Royal Australian Air Force fire team members before fire familiarization training on the B-2 Spirit, at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 29, 2024. The United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and our partners and allies is ironclad. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 03:16
|Photo ID:
|8622458
|VIRIN:
|240829-Z-QO948-5001
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 110th EBS fire Airmen conduct fire integration training with RAAF Allies [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.