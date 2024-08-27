110th EBS fire Airmen conduct fire integration training with RAAF Allies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, conducts fire familiarization training of the B-2 Spirit with Royal Australian Air Force fire team members, at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 29, 2024. Fire familiarization training with our partners and Allies ensures our combined fire safety teams learn what they will face before a fire emergency even occurs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)