110th EBS fire Airmen conduct fire integration training with RAAF Allies

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, gives a tour of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber to Royal Australian Air Force fire team members at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 29, 2024. The RAAF fire team participated in fire familiarization training of the B-2 Spirit, enabling our integrated fire crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)