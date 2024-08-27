110th EBS fire Airmen conduct fire integration training with RAAF Allies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, conduct fire familiarization training of the B-2 Spirit with Royal Australian Air Force fire team members, at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 29, 2024. Integrating with our partners and Allies enables crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)