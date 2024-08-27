110th EBS fire Airmen conduct fire integration training with RAAF Allies

Royal Australian Air Force fire team members tour the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 29, 2024. The RAAF fire team participated in fire familiarization training of the B-2 Spirit, enabling our integrated fire crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)
