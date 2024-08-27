Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    110th EBS fire Airmen conduct fire integration training with RAAF Allies [Image 6 of 6]

    110th EBS fire Airmen conduct fire integration training with RAAF Allies

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart 

    509th Bomb Wing

    Royal Australian Air Force fire team members tour the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 29, 2024. The RAAF fire team participated in fire familiarization training of the B-2 Spirit, enabling our integrated fire crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 03:16
    Photo ID: 8622464
    VIRIN: 240829-Z-QO948-5041
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    This work, 110th EBS fire Airmen conduct fire integration training with RAAF Allies [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

