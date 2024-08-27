Dover AFB Airmen practice readiness during C2C strategy game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brett Baxter, 436th Logistic Readiness Squadron plans and program non-commissioned officer in charge, writes on the board during Kingfish Agile Combat Employment board game at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 22, 2024. The Kingfish ACE board game was part of the Lead Wing Command and Control Course that taught Airmen how to apply ACE strategies in contested environments to face increasingly complex global challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)