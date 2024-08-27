Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB Airmen practice readiness during C2C strategy game [Image 3 of 6]

    Dover AFB Airmen practice readiness during C2C strategy game

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen play the Kingfish Agile Combat Employment board game during a Lead Wing Command and Control Course at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 22, 2024. The course taught Airmen how to apply ACE strategies in contested environments to face increasingly complex global challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 15:46
    Photo ID: 8621973
    VIRIN: 240822-F-PU288-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB Airmen practice readiness during C2C strategy game [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    readiness
    436th Airlift Wing
    Kingfish Ace

