U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katina Billue, 436th Force Support Squadron senior enlisted manager, sits in a classroom during a Lead Wing Command and Control Course at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 20, 2024. The course taught Airmen how to apply Agile Combat Employment strategies in contested environments to face increasingly complex global challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|08.20.2024
|09.03.2024 15:46
|8621972
|240820-F-PU288-1098
|7989x5320
|5.48 MB
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|2
|0
This work, Dover AFB Airmen practice readiness during C2C strategy game, by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS