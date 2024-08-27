Dover AFB Airmen practice readiness during C2C strategy game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen sit in a classroom during a Lead Wing Command and Control Course at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 20, 2024. The course taught Airmen how to apply Agile Combat Employment strategies in contested environments to face increasingly complex global challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)