Dover AFB Airmen practice readiness during C2C strategy game

U.S. Air Force Capt. Wayne McGee, 3rd Airlift Squadron pilot, places game pieces on a board during the Kingfish Agile Combat Employment board game at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 22, 2024. The Kingfish ACE board game was part of the Lead Wing Command and Control Course that taught Airmen how to apply ACE strategies in contested environments to face increasingly complex global challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)