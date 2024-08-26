351st ARS conducts fallback training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron pose for a photo after landing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 28, 2024. The team worked together to conduct formation flight training over the North Sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)