    351st ARS conducts fallback training [Image 5 of 7]

    351st ARS conducts fallback training

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron lands at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 28, 2024. The KC-135 is a force multiplier, extending the global reach of aircraft by providing critical air refueling support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 10:50
    Photo ID: 8621412
    VIRIN: 240828-F-NR913-1300
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 285.39 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    #airmen #excellence #readiness

