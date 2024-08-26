351st ARS conducts fallback training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron lands at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 28, 2024. The KC-135 is a force multiplier, extending the global reach of aircraft by providing critical air refueling support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)