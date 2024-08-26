351st ARS conducts fallback training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two KC-135 Stratotankers from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, fly in formation during “Fallback” training over the North Sea, Aug. 28, 2024. The aircrews practiced rendezvousing and flying in formation to sharpen their skills and maintain a Ready Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)