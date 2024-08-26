351st ARS conducts fallback training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Denina, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, performs pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 28, 2024. Prior to taking off, pre-flight checks are conducted both inside and outside of the aircraft to ensure mission capability and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)