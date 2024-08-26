U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Denina, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, performs pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 28, 2024. Prior to taking off, pre-flight checks are conducted both inside and outside of the aircraft to ensure mission capability and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 10:50
|Photo ID:
|8621411
|VIRIN:
|240828-F-NR913-1038
|Resolution:
|4883x3249
|Size:
|278.42 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 351st ARS conducts fallback training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.