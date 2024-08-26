351st ARS conducts fallback training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Denina, left, and Capt. Anthony Vecchio, right, 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, and Tech. Sgt. Tyler Loeslein, 351st ARS boom operator, practice “Fallback” training over the North Sea, Aug. 28, 2024. Aircrews practiced rendezvousing and flying in formation to sharpen their skills and maintain a Ready Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)