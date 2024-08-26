Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    351st ARS conducts fallback training [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    351st ARS conducts fallback training

    NORTH SEA

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Denina, left, and Capt. Anthony Vecchio, right, 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, and Tech. Sgt. Tyler Loeslein, 351st ARS boom operator, practice “Fallback” training over the North Sea, Aug. 28, 2024. Aircrews practiced rendezvousing and flying in formation to sharpen their skills and maintain a Ready Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 10:50
    Photo ID: 8621414
    VIRIN: 240828-F-NR913-1171
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 561.68 KB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 351st ARS conducts fallback training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    351st ARS conducts fallback training
    351st ARS conducts fallback training
    351st ARS conducts fallback training
    351st ARS conducts fallback training
    351st ARS conducts fallback training
    351st ARS conducts fallback training
    351st ARS conducts fallback training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #airmen #excellence #readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download