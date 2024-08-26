Oregon National Guard Hones Skills for Large-Scale Combat Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Braden Whitlock, an M249 SAW gunner with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, scans his sector of fire from a newly constructed fighting position during the Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 28, 2024. The training exercise focused on large-scale combat operations as part of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team's Annual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)