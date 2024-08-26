Pfc. Braden Whitlock, an M249 SAW gunner with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, scans his sector of fire from a newly constructed fighting position during the Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 28, 2024. The training exercise focused on large-scale combat operations as part of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team's Annual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2024 18:07
|Photo ID:
|8620626
|VIRIN:
|240728-Z-ZJ128-1001
|Resolution:
|8640x4864
|Size:
|7.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Hometown:
|MEDFORD, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard Hones Skills for Large-Scale Combat Operations [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon National Guard Hones Skills for Large-Scale Combat Operations
No keywords found.