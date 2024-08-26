Oregon National Guard Hones Skills for Large-Scale Combat Operations

Javelin gunner, Spc. Clayton Guevara, with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 184th Infantry Regiment, California Army National Guard, prepares a defensive fighting position during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 27, 2024. The exercise simulated large-scale combat operations for the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team as part of the 40th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)
|07.27.2024
|09.02.2024 18:08
|8620625
|240727-Z-ZJ128-1001
|8640x4864
|6.58 MB
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|4
|0
