Oregon National Guard Hones Skills for Large-Scale Combat Operations

Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack, First Army Deputy Commanding General (Operations), and Maj. Gen. Michael Leeney, commander of the 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard, discuss the tactical situation with Lt. Col. Sergio Hands, commander of the 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment, New Mexico Army National Guard, during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 26, 2024. The exercise focused on large-scale combat operations, enhancing interoperability between units from multiple states. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)