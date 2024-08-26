Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard Hones Skills for Large-Scale Combat Operations

    Oregon National Guard Hones Skills for Large-Scale Combat Operations

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack, First Army Deputy Commanding General (Operations), and Maj. Gen. Michael Leeney, commander of the 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard, discuss the tactical situation with Lt. Col. Sergio Hands, commander of the 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment, New Mexico Army National Guard, during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 26, 2024. The exercise focused on large-scale combat operations, enhancing interoperability between units from multiple states. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

    This work, Oregon National Guard Hones Skills for Large-Scale Combat Operations [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    Oregon National Guard
    Large Scale Combat Operations
    Military Training and Readiness

