Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guard Hones Skills for Large-Scale Combat Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon National Guard Hones Skills for Large-Scale Combat Operations

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    From left: Brig. Gen. Eric Riley, Oregon Army National Guard Land Component Commander; Col. Peter Helzer, 41st IBCT Commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Lee Smith, Oregon National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader; and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Carver, Oregon National Guard Land Component Senior Enlisted Leader, walk through the Jungleer Tactical Operations Center (TOC) while discussing the 41st IBCT's progress during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 25, 2024. The exercise tested the brigade's readiness for large-scale combat operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2024 18:08
    Photo ID: 8620623
    VIRIN: 240725-Z-ZJ128-1001
    Resolution: 6304x4598
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: CLACKAMAS, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard Hones Skills for Large-Scale Combat Operations [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon National Guard Hones Skills for Large-Scale Combat Operations
    Oregon National Guard Hones Skills for Large-Scale Combat Operations
    Oregon National Guard Hones Skills for Large-Scale Combat Operations
    Oregon National Guard Hones Skills for Large-Scale Combat Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon National Guard Hones Skills for Large-Scale Combat Operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    Oregon National Guard
    Large Scale Combat Operations
    Military Training and Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download