From left: Brig. Gen. Eric Riley, Oregon Army National Guard Land Component Commander; Col. Peter Helzer, 41st IBCT Commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Lee Smith, Oregon National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader; and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Carver, Oregon National Guard Land Component Senior Enlisted Leader, walk through the Jungleer Tactical Operations Center (TOC) while discussing the 41st IBCT's progress during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 25, 2024. The exercise tested the brigade's readiness for large-scale combat operations.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2024 18:08
|Photo ID:
|8620623
|VIRIN:
|240725-Z-ZJ128-1001
|Resolution:
|6304x4598
|Size:
|8.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Hometown:
|CLACKAMAS, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Oregon National Guard Hones Skills for Large-Scale Combat Operations
