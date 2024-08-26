Oregon National Guard Hones Skills for Large-Scale Combat Operations

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Pfc. Braden Whitlock, an M249 SAW gunner with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 186th...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Pfc. Braden Whitlock, an M249 SAW gunner with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, scans his sector of fire from a newly constructed fighting position during the Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 28, 2024. The training exercise focused on large-scale combat operations as part of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team's Annual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Army National Guard's 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) recently returned from conducting an extended Annual Training throughout July 2024 at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC). This intensive training rotation marked a significant shift in focus towards large-scale combat operations (LSCO) while preparing for upcoming peacekeeping deployments.



The 41st IBCT joined 4,900 soldiers from 25 states and territories in a grueling two-week exercise designed to simulate the challenges of peer-to-peer warfare. This training aligns with the Army's cornerstone doctrinal publication, Field Manual (FM) 3-0, Operations, released in October 2022. FM 3-0 provides the Army's vision for multi-domain operations and the Army's role in joint operations, emphasizing LSCO against peer threats as the most dangerous form of external threat.



A key aspect of this shift is the move from brigade-centric operations to division-level fights. During the JRTC rotation, the 41st IBCT simulated operating as part of the 40th Infantry Division, practicing the complexities of large-scale combat operations. The 40th Infantry Division, headquartered in California, is a diverse formation that includes three infantry brigade combat teams, a combat aviation brigade, and various supporting units from multiple states, including California, Oregon, Hawaii, Arizona, Washington, Alaska, and New Mexico acted as the higher headquarters for the training.



This shift towards preparing for LSCO while still fulfilling peacekeeping missions represents a significant change in focus for the National Guard. As noted in "Large-Scale Combat Operations: The Division Fight," edited by Dennis S. Burket:



"The Army's focus on counterinsurgency operations for the last 15 years has atrophied the knowledge and skills necessary to conduct division-level operations in large-scale combat operations against a peer threat."

The 41st IBCT's training at JRTC addresses this concern head-on, ensuring that while the brigade can fulfill its peacekeeping obligations, it's also prepared for the potential of large-scale combat operations.



Col. Peter Helzer, commander of the 41st IBCT, highlighted a crucial lesson learned during the exercise. "We talk a lot about shoot, move, and communicate," Helzer said, "but the reality is we need to flip that completely on its head. We have to be able to communicate and move in order to effectively shoot."



Helzer emphasized the importance of focusing on low-density Military Occupational Specialties - the support personnel crucial for maintaining the warfighters. "Spending our limited training time on the 'cool guy stuff' only gets you so far," he explained. "It's easy to focus on squad and platoon infantry lanes and live fires, but all the low-density specialties that adequately support those operations are equally critical. We don't always exercise these or we take shortcuts. Instead, we need to invest training time to ensure that support training is the best it can be."



Lt. Col. Christopher Markesino, commander of the 141st Brigade Support Battalion, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the critical role of logistics in LSCO. "One of the key takeaways is to never underestimate the value of sustainment rehearsals," Markesino said. "If you only have 100 minutes to rehearse everything, dedicate time to maneuver, sustainment, and medical rehearsals."



Markesino stressed the importance of understanding the flow of supplies from division level. "When division says they're going to deliver 35 flat racks of ammo, we need to be prepared for 35 flat racks of ammo and the amount of people it takes to break those down into usable chunks," he explained. This aligns with FM 4-0, Sustainment Operations, which emphasizes the importance of anticipating, planning, and executing sustainment operations to maintain combat power and operational reach.



The training comes at a critical time for the Oregon National Guard. Elements of the 41st IBCT are preparing for deployments to the Horn of Africa, the Multinational Force and Observers mission in the Sinai Peninsula, and Kosovo Force (KFOR). Additionally, the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment has just mobilized for deployment to Iraq and Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.



Brig. Gen. Eric Riley, the Oregon Army National Guard Land Component Commander, present at the training noted the shift from low-intensity conflict to high-intensity LSCO scenarios. "Out here, we've learned to be comfortable with the uncomfortable," Riley said, emphasizing the need for adaptability in complex operational environments.



As global instability trends towards more conflict, the Oregon Army National Guard's experience at JRTC has better prepared them for their upcoming peacekeeping missions and potential large-scale combat operations. The lessons learned during this training, particularly the emphasis on logistics and support functions, will be crucial as these soldiers deploy to maintain peace and security in some of the world's most volatile regions.



Helzer summed up the training experience with a poignant analogy: "You can't cram for the swim test. You get thrown in the deep end, and you're gonna drown, or you already knew how to swim." This JRTC rotation has ensured that the 41st IBCT is well-prepared to "swim" in the complex waters of modern, multi-domain warfare, whether in peacekeeping operations or potential large-scale combat scenarios.